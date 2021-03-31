MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads are bringing back former player Jose Reyes, who was one of three signees announced by the team on Wednesday.
Reyes, 22, was a utility infielder for Missoula in 2019 when he made his professional debut. He hit .259 with 11 doubles, 25 RBIs and five stolen bases across 58 games that season while playing second base, shortstop and third base.
“Reyes is a super athletic, fun, durable baseball player who fans of Missoula baseball should remember well.” PaddleHeads manager Michael Schlact said in a news release. “He is incredibly excited to return to Missoula and we can’t wait to watch him go out there and do what he does best ... play hard and have fun. We love that he can play anywhere and will bring electricity to our lineup as well.”
The PaddleHeads also signed former Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Jared Akins and left-handed pitcher Greg Elder Jr.
Akins, 24, was a 13th-round pick by the Twins in 2017 but only advanced as high as Single-A. He hit .220 with 15 home runs, 22 doubles and 72 RBIs in 163 games across three seasons in Minnesota's farm system.
“Akins is a physical outfielder who can play multiple positions. Missoula can expect a guy who will be a threat in the box and on the base paths, as well.” Schlact said. “We’re excited for him to be wearing our uniform and know that he will bring a big bat to our lineup and a solid glove to the outfield.”
Elder Jr. joins Missoula straight out of college after playing for the Truett McConnell Bears from 2016-19. He piled up 312 strikeouts in 204 1/3 innings across 57 games in college.
“Elder is a solid acquisition and a reliable, young left-handed pitcher that we’re excited about," Schlact said. "He throws three pitches for strikes and the reports on him all include his mound presence being great and his competitiveness being off the charts.”
Missoula's season opener is scheduled for May 22.
