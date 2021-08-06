BILLINGS — Zac Almond hit a two-run home run, Domingo Pena threw six shutout innings and Missoula defeated Billings 4-1 on Friday at Dehler Park.

It was the PaddleHeads' first win in the six-game Pioneer League series between the teams. The Mustangs saw their four-game winning streak come to and end. Missoula and Billings will square off again Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.

Almond's homer came in the top of the first. It was his team-leading 16th of the season. Aaron Bond hit a solo shot, his 13th, which gave the PaddleHeads a 3-0 advantage in the fifth.

Missoula added another run in the sixth when Jose Reyes drew a bases-loaded walk.

Pena allowed two hits in six scoreless innings while striking out four and walking four. The win ran Pena's record to 8-1.

The Mustangs got on the board in the eighth against reliever Mark Simon when Jalen Garcia tripled into the left-center field gap, scoring Dalton Cornett. Mason Schwellenbach earned the save in the ninth for Missoula.

