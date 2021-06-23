MISSOULA — Aaron Bond was teaching mathematics to middle schoolers in Indiana when his baseball career was revived last winter.
The Missoula PaddleHeads are mighty happy to have him aboard. The 24-year-old leads the team in home runs with seven and boasted a .330 average heading into Wednesday's home showdown against the winningest team in the Pioneer League, the Ogden Raptors (20-7).
"The fact that he's not gone is astounding to me," Missoula manager Michael Schlact said of Bond, alluding to the fact he played in the San Francisco Giants organization two years ago and may be headed back to the minors.
"He's an elite right fielder. He can run. He's got the tools. To have a guy like him on our roster is amazing for us. But I know when a major league team comes calling, they're going to get a really good guy and a great athlete."
It would have been easy for Bond to punt on his pro baseball career after landing a teaching job in his hometown of South Bend. He had only played in five independent league games since breaking his ankle in 2019 after making it to the high-A level with the Giants.
Those five independent league games came on a makeshift team, the Tully Monsters of Joliet, Illinois, in the summer of 2020. Yet the 6-foot-5 slugger never stopped believing in himself and was more than ready when the Pioneer League's top Northern Division team, the PaddleHeads, came calling.
"I can still do it man, still have some fight left in me," said the right fielder, who bats left and throws right. "I'm just happy to be doing what I'm doing. Through the struggles and good times, I missed it man. I missed it."
The chemistry of Missoula's independent league team has been a bonus for Bond, who hits in the coveted No. 3 spot in the order.
"I love the work ethic and how relaxed it is," he said. "They come out here every day and they want to get better.
"Everybody is really close. They talk to each other. They help each other out. Somebody has a bad day, we pick each other up. A lot of that is the coaching staff and how well they talk to us."
According to Schlact, Bond brings a lot of positive intangibles to the table. One of those is his remarkable poise, which will no doubt rub off on his younger teammates.
"He's one of those hitters that never feels over-matched, never feels like the situation is too big," Schlact said. "He's always going to be prepared, and he's been delivering for us. When you have a guy with that talent who also has his head on straight and trusts his abilities, it's fun to watch."
Bond doesn't allow himself to think too much about what it's going to take to get back to the minors. He prefers to run on the field with a clear head, refusing to dwell on what happened in a pro career that started back in 2016 when he was drafted in the 39th round by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Certainly it's going to take focus by Bond and all his teammates to earn the first-half Northern Division title they've been chasing since May 22. Heading into Wednesday's game, Missoula's lead was just two games over Idaho Falls after the Chukars (17-10) swept the visiting PaddleHeads (19-8) this past weekend.
"They poked the bear," Bond said with a smile. "I think we got a little complacent for a little bit, but this team's chemistry and how we've handled it, we'll shake it right off."
In other news Wednesday, the PaddleHeads bolstered their pitching depth with the signing of Garrett Westberg and Kevin Gould.
Westberg was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 2019 June Amateur Draft. The Florida native appeared in 19 games with the Everett AquaSox of the Northwest League in 2019, striking out 24 batters in 22 innings. Prior to his time with the Mariners organization, Westberg spent two seasons at the University of Central Florida.
Gould will make his first appearance as a pro after finishing his college career at Bryant University. The New Hampshire native finished with a 2.03 ERA in 17 appearances this past season, striking out 42 in 31 innings.
To find out what happened in Wednesday night's home game for the PaddleHeads against the Ogden Raptors, log on to missoulian.com.
