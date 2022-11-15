MISSOULA — Jayson Newman of the Missoula PaddleHeads has been named Most Valuable Player of the Pioneer League.
The baseball league announced its 2022 postseason awards on Wednesday.
In his first full season with the PaddleHeads, Newman led the PBL with 32 homers — which set a short season record — and 115 RBIs (which also led the league). The California native also led all qualified hitters in slugging percentage while pacing the league with 53 extra-base hits.
He racked up six saves on the mound.
“It’s hard to put into words what he did on the field this year," Missoula manager Michael Schlact said. "The offensive numbers he put up, including the (league) record for home runs combined with his production on the mound, I’m not sure anyone was shocked by the MVP award. We couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Newman was one of five all-star selections on the PaddleHeads along with catcher Nick Gatewood, third baseman Cameron Thompson, outfielder Lamar Sparks and reliever Sam Hellinger.
