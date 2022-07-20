MISSOULA — In a clash of first-half divisional champions, the Missoula PaddleHeads used the long ball to overcome an early deficit and post an 8-5 home win over the Ogden Raptors Tuesday night.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team moved to 36-12 with the victory in its second-half opener. Missoula has already qualified for the September playoffs by winning the North Division first-half race, while Ogden (29-20) punched its ticket after taking the South Division.
Jayson Newman, Brandon Riley and Nick Gatewood all hit a home run for the hosts. Newman boosted his league-high tater total to 20 and his league-high RBI total to 69.
Cody Thompson earned the win in relief of Mark Timmins, who allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Thompson pitched the sixth and seventh and allowed one run on one hit.
Key to the outcome was Missoula's surge in the sixth inning. With his team trailing 2-1, Newman belted a two-run home run to right field. Gatewood followed with a solo home run to right center field.
Ogden cut its deficit to 4-3 with a run in the seventh. But Missoula scored four insurance runs in the bottom half. McClain O'Connor and Keaton Greenwalt each had RBI singles in the uprising.
Eight Missoula players posted a hit in the game. Riley and Newman led the way with two hits apiece and Newman had a team-high two RBIs.
The Raptors hurt themselves with four errors. Riley Ottesen took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits with six strikeouts in five innings of duty.
The PaddleHeads and Raptors are slated to play each day through the weekend in Missoula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.