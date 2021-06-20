The Missoula PaddleHeads snapped their two-game skid with a 3-2 road win over the Idaho Falls Chukars via the extra-inning home run derby Sunday.
Zac Almond was the hero for Missoula, hitting one home run in his first appearance in the five-pitch knockout round this season. Idaho Falls came up just short of forcing another round on its final swing of the sudden-death duel. Missoula's Jared Akins and Nick Gatewood each were unsuccessful in the first two rounds of the knockout.
The PaddleHeads' comeback bid began when they tied the game 2-2 in the fifth inning as Brandon Riley singled home Cameron Thompson. It was their first lead since Gatewood put them up 1-0 in the third with an RBI sacrifice fly that drove in Riley.
The PaddleHeads had fallen down 2-1 in the fourth inning when Steve Barmakian drove in two runs with a two-out single. They could've been in an even bigger hole, but pitcher Mason Schwellenbach escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the third with an infield fly out and a double play.
Schwellenbach, making his pro debut, limited Idaho Falls to two runs and five hits over six innings while striking out three and walking two. Reliever Mark Simon pitched three perfect innings to help force the home run derby.
Missoula (20-6) increased its lead in the Northern Division standings to five games over the second-place Chukars (15-11). The teams conclude their three-game series with the rubber match at 7:15 p.m. Monday in Idaho Falls.
Prior to Sunday's game, PaddleHeads pitcher Andrew Bash had his contract purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays. The move marks his second stint in affiliated baseball after he was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Bash leaves Missoula as the Pioneer League leader in ERA (1.80) and WHIP (1.04) this season. The Palm Desert, California, native went 2-0 with 27 strikeouts while pitching 25 innings across four starts and one relief outing.
Bash is the second player from Missoula to have his contract purchased by an MLB organization this season. This is the PaddleHeads' first year as an independent club not associated with an MLB farm system.
"This transaction continues to speak volumes about our manager, Michael Schlact, our entire player development team and the championship culture we are trying to create in Missoula," PaddleHeads VP Matt Ellis said in a statement.
