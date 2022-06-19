After spotting the Glacier Range Riders a three-run lead, the Missoula PaddleHeads rallied with the help of ninth-inning heroics to post a 5-3 win Sunday at Flathead Field in Kalispell.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team snapped a two-game skid with the victory. The PaddleHeads boosted their record to 14-9 and moved within two games of North Division leader Idaho Falls (16-7).
Missoula slugger Jayson Newman smacked a home run, boosting his league-leading total to nine this season. The round-tripper tied the game at 3-3 in the ninth inning. The visitors then pulled in front thanks to a sacrifice fly by newcomer Kamron Willman and an RBI single by Jared Akins.
Willman, who grew up in California and played his college ball at Kansas State and New Mexico, also hit a home run for Missoula along with Brandon Riley.
Starting pitcher Mark Timmins picked up the win. The newcomer, who played his college ball at Nebraska Omaha, allowed three earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts in six innings of duty. Newman pitched the last inning for the PaddleHeads.
Eight Missoula players had a hit in the game. Riley and Willman led the way with two hits apiece.
