After taking an early lead Friday, the Missoula PaddleHeads lost their momentum and eventually lost their game with the Grand Junction Rockies, 17-7, at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Missoula jumped to a 2-0 advantage in the first inning behind home runs by Cameron Thompson and Clay Fisher and looked as though it might add several more runs after loading the bases with no outs in the second. But Rockies starter Jimmy Dobrash buckled down, and the PaddleHeads had to settle for a meager 2-1 lead after two frames.
Grand Junction exploded for six runs in the third. The first seven batters reached as the Rockies tallied seven hits. Frankie Jezioro drove in two runs on an RBI single.
That was only the beginning for the former Ogden Raptor. Jezioro finished just one leg shy of the cycle with a homer in the fifth and a triple in the eighth. He finished 3 for 6 with six RBIs.
Missoula shaved its deficit to 7-5 with three runs in the bottom of the third. Singles from Jared Akins and Zac Almond brought in two runs, and a double by Fisher also did damage. Almond finished 2 for 2 with three walks.
Seven Missoula pitchers made an appearance Friday. Grand Junction piled up 16 hits.
Despite the loss, the PaddleHeads (42-18) still boast the best record in the Pioneer League and have already clinched a playoff berth after winning the Northern Division first-half title. The Rockies lead the Southern Division second-half race with a 9-3 record (35-24 overall).
Missoula and Grand Junction played again Saturday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com on Sunday morning.
