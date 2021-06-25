Home cooking has tasted mighty good for the Missoula PaddleHeads this week.
In a clash of the top two teams in the Pioneer League, the PaddleHeads beat the Ogden Raptors for the second night in a row Thursday, 9-7, at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula's record of 21-8 in the best in the league and Ogden is right behind at 20-9.
The first two hitters in the PaddleHeads' lineup, Cameron Thompson and Brandon Riley, provided a big lift in Thursday's win. They combined for eight hits.
Thompson scored on an RBI single from Riley as the hosts took an early advantage. Riley went on to finish 5 for 5 with three RBIs.
The Raptors took their first lead in the fifth inning behind a grand slam by first basemen David Maberry. The PaddleHeads answered with four runs in the sixth inning. Thompson tripled and scored as part of the rally and he finished night night 3 for 3.
After the PaddleHeads took the lead in the sixth inning, the game stayed close the rest of the way. Reliever Mark Simon came on in the ninth and earned his second save in as many nights.
Missoula will look to continue its winning ways against Ogden on Friday night. Mason Schwellenbach is set to take the ball for the PaddleHeads.
