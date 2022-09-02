MISSOULA — Rock-solid relief pitching and Cameron Thompson's two-run home run helped the Missoula PaddleHeads stretch their winning streak to four games Thursday night.
Zootown's pro baseball team jumped on the Glacier Range Riders early and cruised to an 8-3 victory at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Austen Seidel got the win, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks in five innings of work.
Missoula's relief pitchers were the stars of the night. Augie Voight, Dan Swain and Nathan Alexander shut down the visitors in the final four frames, each collecting two strikeouts in the process. Voight and Swain pitched one inning and Alexander took care of the last two.
Unlike the previous three nights, the PaddleHeads didn't need late heroics. Glacier scored a run in its first at bat, but Missoula answered with one in the first, three in the second and two in the third. McClain O'Connor had an RBI triple and Thompson a run-scoring single to highlight the three-inning surge.
Glacier cut its deficit to 6-3 with a pair of runs in the fourth. Missoula answered with Thompson's two-run home run in the fifth.
Missoula finished with 11 hits to seven for Glacier. Thompson had three hits and three RBIs. O'Connor had three hits and three runs scored. Brandon Riley scratched out three singles.
The PaddleHeads (63-24) own the best winning percentage in professional baseball at .724. They've secured a spot in the Pioneer League playoffs, which start a week from Wednesday, and they lead the North Division second-half race by seven games over Billings (46-40). The Mustangs are looking like a good bet to earn a playoff wild card spot with a firm grip on second place. They would play Missoula in the first round of the postseason.
