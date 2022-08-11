MISSOULA — Nine runs on nine hits in the first two innings proved to be more than enough for the Missoula PaddleHeads Wednesday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team beat the Boise Hawks for the second time in as many nights, 14-2. The North Division first-half champion PaddleHeads improved to 47-20 overall and 12-8 in the second half of the season, which is one game behind divisional leader Idaho Falls.
Nick "Gator" Gatewood had a monster night for the hosts. The Georgia native went 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Lamar Sparks had three singles and three runs scored and newcomer Andrew Noviello, who plays the catcher position, had a double and three RBIs.
Texan Palmer Wenzel turned in a solid performance on the mound for Missoula. He allowed just one run on four hits before leaving the game after 5 1/3 innings. Domingo Pena came on in the sixth and held the Hawks scoreless for 1 2/3 innings, then Dan Swain took over and allowed just one run in the final two frames.
After spotting Boise (22-46) at 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Missoula exploded for seven runs on six hits in the bottom half. Highlighting the surge were two-RBI singles by Jayson Newman and Jared Akins.
The PaddleHeads added another two runs on three hits in the second frame. Gatewood hit his second run-scoring single in as many innings, then added a two-run home run in the fourth as the hosts built an 11-1 lead.
The lead ballooned to 14-1 before the Hawks answered with their last run in the ninth.
The PaddleHeads and Hawks were slated to play again Thursday night in Missoula. The teams will then head to Boise for a three-game series starting Friday night.
