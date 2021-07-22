MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads snapped a two-game losing streak with a 15-2 win over the Great Falls Voyagers Wednesday night at Centene Stadium.
After the teams battled to a 1-1 tie in the first two frames, Missoula seized control by scoring the next 14 runs.
Six PaddleHeads hitters finished with at least two hits and the team finished with 16. Missoula also benefited from 10 walks.
The hitters in the top third of the order did a lot of damage as Cameron Thompson, Luke Navigato and Clay Fisher finished 7 for 13 combined with five walks and five RBIs. Fisher hit home runs in the third and eighth innings and finished 3 for 4.
A five-run rally in the seventh was Missoula’s largest of the game. Aaron Bond hit a towering tater to right center field to lead off the frame. The Indiana native finished 2 for 5. Brandon Riley delivered the knockout blow in the inning with two-outs on a three-run double that made the score 13-1.
Missoula starting pitcher Domingo Pena exited the game in the beginning of the third inning due to an injury but the PaddleHeads' bullpen picked up the slack. Lefty Jason Seever was especially good. The former Arizona Wildcat did not allow a run over four innings of work.
Missoula will put its impressive 37-15 record on the line again Thursday night at Great Falls (20-32). The PaddleHeads and Idaho Falls Chukars are tied for the best record in the entire Pioneer League. Missoula edged out Idaho Falls for the first-half title in the Northern Division last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.