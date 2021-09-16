MISSOULA — A.J. Wright picked the right night to ignite for the Missoula PaddleHeads.
Unable to seal the deal in Game 2 of the Pioneer League championship series Wednesday, Wright and the Missoula PaddleHeads were determined to make the most of their final opportunity Thursday. Wright hit two home runs and a triple, scored three times and racked up seven RBIs in a 14-1 shellacking of the Boise Hawks at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
The victory gave Missoula its first Pioneer League championship in six years. The team finished with a sparkling record of 67-32.
Missoula made quick work of the Hawks, building an 11-0 lead in the first three frames. Wright belted home runs in the first and third innings, but his most exciting hit — at least from a rip-and-hustle standpoint — came in the fifth when he lined a triple and scored in the same sequence when Boise outfielder Tyler Jorgensen bobbled the ball on the relay.
Cameron Thompson started the first rally for the visitors with a leadoff single in the first inning. Wright then smacked a one-out home run to right center field off Boise starting pitcher Jayce Vancena, a 6-foot-5 former Detroit Tigers farmhand.
Missoula manager Michael Schlact went with Mason Schwellenbach on the mound and he set a tone early, striking out the first two batters he faced. The 23-year-old from Michigan allowed just one run on five hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings of duty.
The PaddleHeads, who squandered a three-run lead in the final two innings of Wednesday's game, stretched their lead to 7-0 in the second frame Thursday. They loaded the bases with no outs and Thompson delivered a two-RBI single that chased Vancena.
Matt Dallas came on in relief for the hosts and showed a lot of frustration. He allowed two runs to score on sacrifice fly balls and one run to score when he hit Jayson Newman with a pitch with the bases loaded.
Missoula added another four runs in the third. Chris Eusay hit an RBI single and the 24-year-old Wright, a New Jersey native, added a three-run home run.
Wright and Thompson shared game-high honors with three hits apiece. Missoula finished with 13 hits to six for Boise.
Chris Burica came on for Schwellenbach in the eighth and threw two scoreless innings. The team mobbed him near the mound after he struck out the final hitter he faced.
Boise finished with a record of 49-49. Alejandro Rivero accounted for the only run the hosts on a round-tripper in the fourth inning.
