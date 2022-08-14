MISSOULA — Through eight meetings this season, it has become obvious the Missoula PaddleHeads are simply superior to the Boise Hawks.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team has yet to lose to the Gem State representative and has piled 58 runs in their last four confrontations. On Saturday night, Missoula jumped on Boise early once again and cruised to a 12-5 road win.
Missoula owns the best record in the league at 50-20 while the Hawks have stumbled to a 22-49 mark. The defending league champion PaddleHeads took a five-game win streak into their final game at Boise on Sunday.
Jayson Newman was the offensive hero for the PaddleHeads. The league's all-time home run king smacked a grand slam that gave his team a 6-1 lead in the third inning and he finished with two hits and six RBIs.
Mitch Sparks picked up his first win (1-0) for Missoula. The 6-foot-2 lefty from Texas went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with two walks. Nathan Alexander, Dan Swain and Tyler Elliott did the rest, holding the hosts scoreless in the final 3 1/3 innings.
Gavin Gorrell (2-6) took the loss. He allowed nine runs on six hits in five innings, and his defense let him down in the process, committing four errors.
Missoula led almost the entire way. Nick Cicci gave the team a 2-0 lead with a two-RBI single in the second frame. Boise cut its deficit to 2-1 before Newman's grand slam in the third. McClain O'Connor later smacked a home run for the PaddleHeads, who led 11-1 in the sixth before Boise showed signs of life.
Missoula, who will return home for a series against Idaho Falls that starts Tuesday, remained in a three-way tie with the Chukars and Great Falls in the North Division second-half race. Each team sits at 13-8.
