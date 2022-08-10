MISSOULA — In a rematch of last year's Pioneer League championship series, the Missoula PaddleHeads again came out on top Tuesday night.
The defending league champs from Zootown used three home runs and strong relief pitching to clip the Boise Hawks, 7-3, at toasty Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula boosted its record to 46-20 and the struggling Hawks fell to 22-45.
The PaddleHeads scored all the runs they needed in the first two innings. Keaton Greenwalt smacked a two-run home run in the first frame and Brandon Riley did the same in the second.
Boise answered with three runs in the third off Missoula starting pitcher Austin Crowson, but the hosts escaped with a 4-3 lead heading into the fourth. Crowson departed with two outs in the top of the fourth and PaddleHead relievers took control from there, with Tyler Elliott, Cody Thompson, Mark Simon and Sam Hellinger combining to hold the visitors scoreless the rest of the way.
McClain O'Connor's two-RBI single in the sixth stretched Missoula's lead to 6-3. The hosts added one more insurance run in the eighth on a Nick Cicci home run.
Missoula finished with 10 hits to seven for Boise. Riley led the PaddleHeads with three hits, followed by O'Connor and Cicci with two apiece.
Zach Penrod, who pitched against the PaddleHeads in the championship series last September, took the loss Tuesday. He allowed six runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.
Missoula won the North Division first-half race and sits in second in the second half at 11-8. Idaho Falls leads the North at 12-7. Great Falls sits in third at 10-9, followed by Billings at 9-10 and Glacier at 7-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.