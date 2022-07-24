MISSOULA — For the second time in three nights, the Missoula PaddleHeads dropped a home decision to the Ogden Raptors Saturday.
Ogden jumped to an 11-run lead in the first five innings and cruised to a 16-8 victory. Texan Nathan Alexander took the loss, allowing six earned runs on six hits in the first two innings.
Nick Gatewood had a home run and two RBIs for the Paddleheads, who are 3-2 in the second half of the Pioneer League season and 38-14 overall. Teammates Brandon Riley, Kamron Willman and Jared Akins each had two hits.
Jesus Valdez had a monster night for the Raptors, who are 2-3, 31-22. He went 4 for 5 with three home runs and six RBIs.
Polo Portela picked up the pitching win for the visitors. He allowed just three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts in seven innings.
The PaddleHeads and Raptors have already qualified for the Pioneer League playoffs in September. Missoula won the North Division first-half race and Ogden the South Division first-half race.
The final game of the series was slated for Sunday. Missoula holds a 3-2 lead and the game will determine whether the PaddleHeads take the series or it finishes in a tie. The teams do not play again in the regular season.
After Sunday, Missoula will head north for a six-game series against the Glacier Range Riders in Kalispell. The first game is slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Flathead Field.
—Bill Speltz, Missoulian
