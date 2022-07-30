MISSOULA — Quiet bats have been a recurring problem for the Missoula PaddleHeads lately.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team was held in check for the third time in four nights Friday, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Glacier Range Riders at Flathead Field in Kalispell. The hosts took a 3-1 lead in the series and for the third time this week held the North Division first-half champions to two or fewer runs.
Nick Gatewood was responsible for Missoula's only run, smacking a solo round-tripper in the first inning. That pulled the PaddleHeads even after Glacier's Brody Wofford hit an RBI single in the first.
Wofford proved to be a thorn in the side of the PaddleHeads again in the fifth. After falling in a two-strike hole, he launched a three-run home run that ended up being the difference in the game.
Glacier (21-36) finished with 10 hits to six for Missoula (41-17). Newcomer Palmer Wenzel (1-1) took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with two walks in the first 4 2/3 innings.
Nathan Alexander and newcomer Tyler Elliott pitched well in relief for the PaddleHeads, with the former holding the hosts scoreless for 2 1/3 innings and the latter for one inning. Drew Holweger (1-0) picked up the win for Glacier, pitching 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Kevin Kyle, who went 4 2/3 innings.
Shortstop Kamron Willman was the only Missoula player to collect multiple hits (two singles). Ben McConnell had three hits, including a triple, and scored two runs for the Range Riders.
The PaddleHeads lead the Range Riders in their season series, 8-5.
