The Missoula PaddleHeads saw their lead in the Pioneer League Northern Division whittled to one game Wednesday night with a 14-5 road loss to the Ogden Raptors.
The Southern Division-leading Raptors raced to a nine-run lead in the first two frames and held off the PaddleHeads for a 14-5 win at Lindquist Field. Missoula fell to 28-12, which is one game better than the second-place Idaho Falls Chukars (27-13) in the Northern Division, with the first-half race concluding a week from Friday.
The Raptors (27-13) set the tone in the first inning when Jacob Goldfarb and Josh Broughton hit home runs. It was the beginning of a long night for the Missoula pitching staff as Ogden tallied 20 hits.
The Raptors blew the game open in the bottom of the second inning, bringing 12 batters to the plate in a 7-run surge. Pavin Parks hit a grand slam. David Maberry also homered, highlighting a 4 for 5 night.
Josh Broughton added to the Raptors lead in the seventh with an RBI double that scored Goldfarb. It was a noteworthy moment for the Jacksonville native, who hit for the cycle. Broughton finished 5 for 5 with a pair of singles, a double, triple and home run to go with three RBIs.
Despite the lopsided score, the PaddleHeads' offense battled, with at least one baserunner every inning. Clay Fischer got the team on the board in the third inning on a two-run single that highlighted his a 2-for-5 night. Luke Navigato chipped in with a two-hit night, punctuated by a two-run blast in the fifth.
Missoula was slated to play Ogden again Thursday night, with Domingo Pena taking the mound for the PaddleHeads. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com on Friday morning.
