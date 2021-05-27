MISSOULA — A slow start doomed the Missoula PaddleHeads as they suffered their first loss Thursday in the first game of a home doubleheader with the Idaho Falls Chukars.
The 2019 Pioneer League champion Chukars scored two runs off starting pitcher Taylor Bloye in the first inning and exploded for five more in the second en route to a 14-0 victory. Bloye surrendered seven earned runs off five hits and four walks before being pulled after two frames.
Idaho Falls used the long ball to jump in front in the first inning. Chuck Steele drew a leadoff walk and Webb Little followed with a two-run home run.
The Chukars blew the game open with five runs in the second. Bloye surrendered three hits.
Jake Binder earned the pitching win for Idaho Falls. He gave up just two hits, including one by Luke Navigato and one by Clay Fisher.
Idaho Falls (2-3) piled up 14 hits. Daniel Martins-Molinari, Thomas DeBonville and Alexis Monge all had three hits apiece.
Missoula bounced back in the nightcap behind solid pitching. Andrew Bash made his first professional start and allowed only one run on three hits while striking out four in four innings.
The bullpen combination of Mike Simon and Dazon Cole finished the job in three shoutout innings as the offense did just enough in a 2-1 win.
Jared Akins got the PaddleHeads on the board with his second home run of the season in the second, giving Missoula a 1-0 lead. Akins finished the game 2 for 2 with an RBI and run scored. Zac Almond delivered an RBI double in the sixth that proved to be the difference.
With the victory, Missoula improved its record to 4-1 and sits atop the North Division standings. The rubber matchup of the series Friday is set to feature opening day starter Andy Toelken getting the baseball for the second time this season for Missoula.
