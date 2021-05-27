MISSOULA — A slow start doomed the Missoula PaddleHeads as they suffered their first loss Thursday in the first game of a home doubleheader with the Idaho Falls Chukars.
The 2019 Pioneer League champion Chukars scored two runs off starting pitcher Taylor Bloye in the first inning and exploded for five more in the second en route to a 14-0 victory. Bloye surrendered seven earned runs off five hits and four walks before being pulled after two frames.
Idaho Falls used the long ball to jump in front in the first inning. Chuck Steele drew a leadoff walk and Webb Little followed with a two-run home run.
The Chukars blew the game open with five runs in the second. Bloye surrendered three hits.
Jake Binder earned the pitching win for Idaho Falls. He gave up just two hits, including one by Luke Navigato and one by Clay Fisher.
Idaho Falls (2-2) piled up 14 hits. Daniel Martins-Molinari, Thomas DeBonville and Alexis Monge all had three hits apiece.
The nightcap started just before 9 p.m. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com.
