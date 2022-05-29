The Missoula Paddleheads spotted the undefeated Great Falls Voyagers a four-run lead early and played catch-up all night before dropping a 6-5 decision in Pioneer League baseball action Saturday at Centene Stadium.
Missoula fell to 3-1 after starting the season with three home wins against the Billings Mustangs. Great Falls boosted its record to 4-0.
Trailing 6-1 in the ninth, the PaddleHeads made things interesting by scoring four runs. But Great Falls held on, with Montana Quigley earning the save, allowing one run on two hits in two-thirds innings of work.
Colby Nealy (0-1) suffered the pitching loss for the defending Pioneer League champion PaddleHeads. He started the game and allowed three runs on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Pablo Arevalo (1-0) picked up the win for Great Falls, allowing just one run on three hits in eight innings of work.
Nick Gatewood and Jayson Newman each had two hits to lead Missoula's offense. They both drove in a run and one of Newman's hits was a double.
Breydon Daniel and Andy Atwood each had two hits for the Voyagers. Daniel had a double and a triple.
The teams were slated to play again Sunday starting at 4 p.m.
