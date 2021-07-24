The Missoula PaddleHeads have dominated the Great Falls Voyagers for most of the season, but that wasn't the case Friday night.
The Voyagers exploded for 12 runs in the fifth inning en route to a 15-5 victory at Centene Stadium. Great Falls improved its record to 2-7 against Pioneer League Northern Division first-half champion Missoula.
The game was nip-and-tuck for the first four innings, with neither team establishing a lead of more than a run. With McClain O'Conner's RBI single in the top of the fifth, Missoula pulled even with the hosts, 2-2.
Then lightning struck for the Voyagers in the bottom of fifth.
The first 10 batters reached base, with nine recording a hit. After the dust cleared, the Voyagers had piled up 12 hits and sent 17 batters to the plate.
Great Falls recorded just five runs on 13 hits in the previous two games against Missoula combined.The Voyagers had all nine batters record at least one hit Friday, with six finishing with at least two hits.
Leading the way for Great Falls was Kyle Crowl, who finished 4 for 5 with an RBI and run scored. Jason Mathews finished with four RBIs in a 2-for-4 night.
Missoula outscored the Voyagers 3-1 from the sixth inning on. Cameron Thompson drove home a pair of runs in the sixth on a double and finished 2 for 4.
Thompson has recorded a hit in each of his last eight games, finishing with two or more in seven of those. The former Kansas State Wildcat holds a .515 batting average in that span.
Fisher finished 2 for 5. He is 12 for 23 in his last five games, with seven RBIs and three home runs.
The PaddleHeads (38-16) and Voyagers (21-33) played again on Saturday night at Centene Stadium. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com on Sunday morning.
