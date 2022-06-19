Another slow start resulted in a second straight loss for the Missoula PaddleHeads.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team spotted the Glacier Range Riders a five-run lead and never recovered in dropping a 7-4 decision Saturday at Flathead Field in Kalispell. Missoula fell to 13-9 and remained three games behind North Division leader Idaho Falls (16-6).
Domingo Pena (2-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits with five walks and seven strikeouts in the first four innings. The team used four pitchers, with John LaRossa turning in the best performance, holding Glacier (10-12) scoreless for 2 1/3 innings.
Jayson Newman, Nick Gatewood and Keaton Greenwalt each collected two hits to lead Missoula. Both of Gatewood's hits were doubles as he boosted his season average to .326.
Vinny Bologna smacked a home run for the hosts. Eight different Range Riders had a hit. Brandt Broussard was the only player with multiple hits (two singles).
Noah Barros evened his record at 2-2 with the win. He allowed four runs on seven hits and fanned nine in the first six innings.
Trailing 5-0, Missoula showed some fight in the sixth inning with a four-run rally. Gatewood got the party started with a double off the wall in right center field that scored Cameron Thompson.
Brandon Riley then drove in a pair on a single through the right side of the infield. He later scored on a throwing error, cutting Missoula's deficit to 5-4.
Glacier answered with two runs in the bottom half with the help of a Missoula error and wild pitch. The PaddleHeads failed to score in the final three frames.
