Missoula's Keaton Greenwalt dives for first base, while Billings' Gabe Wurtz waits for a throw from the mound on Monday in a Pioneer Baseball League playoff game at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads won the North Divisional playoff game 6-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.
BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park.
The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right field from Riley to lead off the game in the first inning and a two-run shot to right from Akins in the fourth to get the first round of the playoffs off to a flying start.
It was Riley's 15th homer of the season and Akins' eighth.
The best-of-three North Divisional series will continue with Game 2 on Wednesday in Missoula. Game time is 7:05 p.m.
A third game, if needed, would be held Thursday in Missoula beginning at 7:05 p.m.
The winner advances to the championship series beginning Saturday against either the Ogden Raptors or Grand Junction Rockies.
The PaddleHeads have now won 12 of 15 meetings with the Mustangs this season.
This time around, Missoula collected 12 hits and Billings was held in check with five.
Monday's victory was No. 70 of the season for Missoula (70-26), which won the Pioneer's North Division.
Billings (53-42) finished second in the North.
The PaddleHeads' Riley, Lamar Sparks, Nick Gatewood and Keaton Greenwalt finished with two hits apiece. Sparks doubled twice. Akins drove in three runs.
Missoula jumped ahead 2-0 in the first on the homer by Riley and an RBI single by Gatewood.
Anthony Fernandez made it 2-1 with a solo homer to right for the Mustangs in the bottom of the second inning.
It was his fifth home run this season.
Akins' home run in the fourth made it 4-1. Teammate Sparks tacked on an RBI double to up the score to 5-1.
A sacrifice fly by Akins extended Missoula's lead to 6-1 in the fifth.
Fernandez came though with an RBI single for Billings in the sixth to cut the deficit to 6-2.
Missoula received a strong start from pitcher Domingo Pena, who threw the first six innings for the win. He allowed five hits and two earned runs, while striking out five and walking one.
Three relievers Cody Thompson, Mark Simon and Sam Hellinger combined to pitch three scoreless and hitless innings against the Mustangs.
Each pitched one inning.
Billings used six pitchers, with starter Kenny Serwa taking the loss.
Missoula has won nine of its last 11 games. The PaddleHeads also have a 38-10 record this season at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.
Photos: Billings Mustangs and Missoula playoff game at Dehler Park
