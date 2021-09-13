MISSOULA — Playing in their first Pioneer League championship series in six years, the Missoula PaddleHeads found themselves locked in a pitchers' duel most of the way Monday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
That was before Cameron Thompson launched a blast high into the dark sky and over the right field fence for the hosts, breaking a 2-2 tie with a two-run home run in the seventh. Missoula added four insurance runs in the eighth in an 8-2 win over the Boise Hawks in Game One of the best-of-3 set in front of a large crowd.
"I was seeing a lot of fastballs during the game and he just kept on with fastballs, fastballs, trying to get me to chase after one," Thompson said of his fateful at-bat against Boise relief pitcher Liam Steigerwald. "He gave me one that was in and I just put a good swing on it.
"It was very important to get this win, especially for all the fans that came. This is the only (series) game we get at home and it was the last game we have at home, so it was a pretty big win."
The Hawks failed to record a hit in the first five frames against Missoula's sidearm stalwart, former Texas Longhorn hurler Palmer Wenzel. The 24-year-old righty, who pitched in the College World Series in June, struck out five in those innings and made a nimble defensive play.
Boise starting pitcher Zach Penrod did not allow a hit in the first two frames. He had to overcome adversity after issuing a one-out walk to A.J. Wright in the first inning and toughing out a second inning in which leadoff hitter Dean Nevarez lived on an error.
Missoula broke the scoreless tie in the third. Former Billings Mustang Chris Eusay drew a leadoff walk, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a one-out base hit to right center by Wright.
Jayson Newman gave the PaddleHeads (66-31) a 2-0 lead in the fourth. He led off the inning with a towering home run to left field. It was especially exciting for the healthy crowd because Newman appeared to injure his leg in the Boise fourth when he chased after a foul ball at first base.
Missoula ran itself out of a run in the fifth. Thompson drew a walk and advanced when Penrod threw a wild pickoff throw. Unfortunately for the hosts, he was gunned down on the play trying to take two bases. It cost the PaddleHeads a run because Wright followed with a double.
Boise's Tyler Jorgensen ripped a leadoff double to ruin Wenzel's no-hitter in the sixth. Two outs later, Jason Dicochea hit an RBI double down the left field line, chasing Wenzel. Mark Simon came on in relief and surrendered an RBI double to Alejandro Rivero, tying the game at 2-2.
Eusay started Missoula's seventh-inning surge with a one-out walk. Thompson came to the plate and went deep into the count before hitting the ball deep into the night for his 14th home run of the season.
The PaddleHeads turned the game into a blowout in the eighth after loading the bases with one out. Boise walked home two runs and Thompson delivered a two-RBI single.
The PaddleHeads and Hawks will play Game Two of the best-of-3 series on Wednesday night in Boise. Game Three, if necessary, will be played Thursday night in Boise.
