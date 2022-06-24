They broke out the big lumber for the third night in a row Thursday.
The end result for the Missoula PaddleHeads was a 10-6 road win over Idaho Falls and sole possession of first place in the Pioneer League North Division.
Zootown's pro baseball team boosted its record to 17-9. It's the best record in the entire league, but just slightly better than North Division rivals Great Falls (17-10) and Idaho Falls (16-10).
Needless to say, it's shaping up to be a fight to the finish in the battle to win the North first-half title. And the surging PaddleHeads, who have won four in a row, will have their hands full this weekend with three home games against Great Falls, who holds a 7-5 edge head-to-head versus Missoula this season.
The PaddleHeads made it three nights in a row with double-digit runs Thursday at Melaleuca Field. But unlike Tuesday and Wednesday, the team started slow and did its damage after spotting the Chukars a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning.
Missoula took control with seven runs combined in the fifth through seventh innings. That came after Jayson Newman smacked his league-leading 10th home run to knot the score at 1-1 in the fourth.
The PaddleHeads' critical three-run surge in the fifth was highlighted by RBI singles by Brandon Riley and Kamron Willman. Riley's RBI double in the sixth gave his team a 5-3 lead, then Missoula pulled away with another three runs in the seventh, aided by a walk and three wild pitches.
Catcher Henderson Perez paced the PaddleHeads with three hits. Riley, Willman, Newman, Sparks and Kevin Whatley each had two hits.
Austin Crowson (2-0) earned the win, allowing three runs on five hits with five walks and three strikeouts in the first five innings.
