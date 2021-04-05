MISSOULA — For fans of spring baseball at Ogren-Allegiance Park, Monday's announcement will surely bring smiles.
The Missoula PaddleHeads announced they will permit 50 percent stadium capacity to start the season on May 22. The capacity rule applies to the team's first 12 home games and all non-baseball events. The PaddleHeads and the Missoula City County Health Department will revisit capacity limitations on June 22.
“In another great show of ingenuity and cooperation, the PaddleHeads are bringing baseball back to Missoula in a COVID-cautious way,” Missoula City-County Health Department director and health officer Ellen Leahy said. “Planning for half capacity in a structured setting is exactly the kind of cooperation we need from event organizers until we can get COVID vaccination levels higher.”
The PaddleHeads say they will continue to implement, improve and enhance all COVID-19 policies suggested by the Missoula City-County Health Department alongside policies set up during their 2020 event season. Driven by the PaddleHeads’ certified COVID compliance officer, fans can expect to see a plan that includes:
• Social distancing and crowd control measures, a mask mandate for fans while moving about the facility, enhanced cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan and wellness and symptom checks for all staff.
The PaddleHeads are set to launch the sale of single game tickets, alongside their mascot unveil and full 2021 promotions calendar, on Tuesday. With opening day of the PaddleHeads’ 48-game home slate fast approaching, fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance to secure their desired seating locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.