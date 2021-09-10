MISSOULA — Jacob Talamante scored on an error in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Missoula PaddleHeads over the Billings Mustangs, 8-7, Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Billings threatened with runners on first and second with one out in the top of the ninth. Reliever Davis Delorefice delivered two strikeouts to end the threat.
Missoula will take a sparkling 65-31 record into its Pioneer League home playoff game against the Idaho Falls Chukars Saturday night. Billings finished with a record of 44-52 after being swept by the first-half and second-half Northern Division champion PaddleHeads.
Both teams went through five pitchers. Delorefice earned the win with his two strikeouts in one inning of work. Tyshaun Chapman suffered the loss for the Mustangs after coming on in the ninth.
Jayson Newman led the PaddleHeads with three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Teammate McClain O'Connor had a home run, double and three RBIs.
Jalen Garcia had a big night for Billings. He went 3 for 5 with a home run, triple, double and three RBIs.
Missoula's opponent for Saturday's playoff game, the Chukars, was still playing at 11 p.m. in its home regular-season finale against Great Falls.
