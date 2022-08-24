Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads

Billings Mustangs’ Jordan Barth (37) jumps over Missoula Paddleheads’ Keaton Greenwalt (16) during their game Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Brandon Riley hit the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth and the Missoula PaddleHeads defeated the Billings Mustangs 5-4 in Pioneer League action Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

Missoula led 3-1 and 4-3 before the Mustangs evened the score in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Barth.

Keaton Greenwalt led off the top of the ninth with a double, and Riley followed with the tiebreaking hit to right-center.

Greenwalt went 3 for 4 – two of his hits went for doubles -- and scored two runs for Missoula (22-10 second half, 57-22 overall), while Jayson Newman, Lamar Sparks and McClain O’Connor all contributed two hits.

Brian Parreria doubled twice for Billings (18-14, 43-35) and Jackson Raper had two hits, as well.

Cody Thompson (7-1) threw the eighth to get the win, and Sam Hellinger picked up his 12th save with a perfect ninth.

Beaux Bonvillain (3-2), who entered the game with 23 consecutive scoreless appearances, took the loss.

The teams play again Thursday starting at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.

