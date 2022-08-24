BILLINGS — Brandon Riley hit the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth and the Missoula PaddleHeads defeated the Billings Mustangs 5-4 in Pioneer League action Wednesday night at Dehler Park.
Missoula led 3-1 and 4-3 before the Mustangs evened the score in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Barth.
Keaton Greenwalt led off the top of the ninth with a double, and Riley followed with the tiebreaking hit to right-center.
Greenwalt went 3 for 4 – two of his hits went for doubles -- and scored two runs for Missoula (22-10 second half, 57-22 overall), while Jayson Newman, Lamar Sparks and McClain O’Connor all contributed two hits.
Brian Parreria doubled twice for Billings (18-14, 43-35) and Jackson Raper had two hits, as well.
Cody Thompson (7-1) threw the eighth to get the win, and Sam Hellinger picked up his 12th save with a perfect ninth.
Beaux Bonvillain (3-2), who entered the game with 23 consecutive scoreless appearances, took the loss.
The teams play again Thursday starting at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.
Photos: Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Billings Mustangs’ Jordan Barth (37) catches the ball at second during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Billings Mustangs’ Brian Parreira (34) looks for the call after tagging a runner out at home during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Missoula Paddleheads’ Kamron Willman (2) reaches to catch the ball during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Billings Mustangs’ Jordan Barth (37) fields the ball during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Missoula Paddleheads’ Connor Schultz (11) pitches during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Billings Mustangs’ Jordan Barth (37) throws to first for an out during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Missoula Paddleheads’ Cameron Thompson (22) bobbles the ball after fielding it preventing an easy out at first during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Missoula Paddleheads’ Jayson Newman (55) catches the ball at first during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Missoula Paddleheads’ Keaton Greenwalt (16) catches a fly ball during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Billings Mustangs’ Jordan Barth (37) jumps over Missoula Paddleheads’ Keaton Greenwalt (16) during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Billings Mustangs’ Jackson Raper (14) fields the ball during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Billings Mustangs’ Jackson Raper (14) throws to first for an out during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula Paddleheads
Updated
1 hr ago
Billings Mustangs’ Patrick Maybach (46) pitches during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
