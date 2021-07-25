The Missoula PaddleHeads used a big sixth inning to rally back in a high-scoring road game at the Great Fall Voyagers Sunday night.
The visiting PaddleHeads, who led 6-2 through three innings against the Voyagers, scored five in the top of the sixth to answer a Great Falls rally. The big inning, plus some insurance in the top of the eighth, was enough to secure a 14-11 win.
Missoula improved its record to 40-16 overall and to 5-3 in the second half of the season. Great Falls meanwhile falls to 2-5 in the back half and 21-35 overall. The PaddleHeads lead the season series against the Voyagers 9-2 after Sunday's win.
Missoula finished with 15 hits in the big-offensive game. Clay Fisher went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, McLain O'Connor went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Nick Gatewood brought in three and had one hit.
The two will go at it again on Monday.
