MISSOULA — In a tight battle between Pioneer League North Division powers, the Missoula PaddleHeads showed the importance of well-timed hits with runners aboard Tuesday.
Cam Thompson and Nick Cicci keyed a critical fifth-inning uprising and Zootown's pro baseball team held off the Idaho Falls Chukars for a 6-4 win at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula improved its league-best record to 52-20 with its seventh straight win.
Eager to break out of a losing streak, Idaho Falls (40-33) jumped in front of the PaddleHeads early, scoring three runs in the second off Austen Seidel. An error by shortstop Kamron Willman opened the door for the rally and Brandon Bohning capitalized with a two-RBI single.
Missoula answered in the fourth. Thompson delivered a two-RBI double and Cicci a three-run home run. It proved to be all the hosts needed to win, although Keaton Greenwalt's run on a sacrifice fly by Thompson in the eighth helped give them a little breathing room.
Seidel (5-1) was credited with the win, allowing five hits with four strikeouts in five innings of work. Tyler Elliott, Mark Simon, Cody Thompson and Mark Hellinger each threw an inning in relief, with only Thompson surrendering a run.
Idaho Falls, who has lost four in a row, piled up nine hits to five for Missoula. The PaddleHeads did not have any player with multiple hits.
Missoula won the North Division first-half title and holds a sizable lead in the second-half race with its 17-8 mark and eight wins in its last 10 games. Idaho Falls, Great Falls and Billings are tied for second at 13-12 and Glacier is in last at 10-15.
