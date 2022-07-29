MISSOULA — With a flair for dramatics, the Missoula PaddleHeads snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night in Kalispell.
Brandon Riley's two-out, run-scoring single in the ninth broke a tie and Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team emerged with a 7-5 win over the Glacier Range Riders at Flathead Field. Sam Hellinger made sure Missoula's lead stuck, coming on to pitch the bottom of the ninth and striking out two on the way to earning his sixth save.
The PaddleHeads boosted their league-best overall record to 40-16 and their second-half mark to 5-4. The Range Riders fell to 20-36, 3-6.
Missoula was in trouble after six innings, trailing 4-1. Then Henderson Perez delivered a two-out RBI single in the seventh and the PaddleHeads seized a 5-4 lead in the eighth thanks to two-out heroics by Nick Gatewood (two-RBI double) and Cam Thompson (one-RBI double).
Glacier answered with a run to knot game at 5-5 entering the ninth inning. Brody Wofford homered to right field off Missoula hurdler Cody Thompson.
Missoula recaptured the lead for good in the top of the ninth. Jared Akins hit a leadoff single, moved up on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Riley's single to right field. The PaddleHeads later added an insurance run when Lamar Sparks drove in Riley with a base hit.
Virginian Cody Thompson (5-2) was credited with the win, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout in two innings of relief. Austin Crowson pitched the first six frames for the visitors, allowing four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Both teams collected nine hits. Gatewood led Missoula with a single, double and three RBIs.
The PaddleHeads lead the Range Riders in their season series, 8-4.
