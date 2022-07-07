MISSOULA — A first-inning explosion set the tone as the Missoula PaddleHeads won for the 14th time in 15 games Wednesday night.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team put up seven runs before the Glacier Range Riders even had a chance to bat en route to a 12-5 win at Flathead Field in Kalispell. Missoula finished with 17 hits to five for the hosts.
With the win, the PaddleHeads (27-10) maintained their five-game lead over the Idaho Falls Chukars (22-15) in the North Division first-half race. That race will come to an end on July 17.
Brandon Riley has been on a major roll for Missoula. A day after collecting four hits in a win at Glacier, the second-year pro and former North Carolina Tar Heel collected three Wednesday. Teammates McClain O'Connor, Lamar Sparks and Cam Thompson also collected three hits.
Sparks, the reigning North Division Batter of the Week, had a single, double and triple and finished with three RBIs. Nick Gatewood hit his third home run for the PaddleHeads.
Missoula used just two pitchers in the game — a rarity for manager Michael Schlact's squad. Domingo Pena (4-3) earned the win, allowing five earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts in the first five frames. Nathan Alexander was impressive in relief, holding the hosts scoreless and hitless for four innings behind four strikeouts.
Missoula's first-inning scoring burst included two-RBI doubles by Thompson and O'Connor along with run-scoring singles by Sparks, Jayson Newman and Henderson Perez.
The teams were slated to conclude their series in Kalispell Thursday. They'll start a three-game series in Missoula Friday night.
