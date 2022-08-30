MISSOULA — Trailing by six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Missoula PaddleHeads' chances of winning appeared mighty slim Monday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Then the offense ignited, giving the team its most epic comeback of the season.
Zootown's pro baseball team piled up six straight hits as part of a seven-run surge in its last turn at bat in stunning the Glacier Range Riders, 12-11. Kamron Willman, who made the first out of the Missoula ninth, ended up being the hero when he ripped a two-out, walk-off RBI hit to the wall.
The PaddleHeads boosted their Pioneer League-best record to 60-24. Missoula has the best winning percentage (.714) in all of professional baseball and leads the North Division second-half race by four games over the Billings Mustangs, who hold a 1 1/2-game lead over third-place Glacier.
Coming off a narrow loss at Billings Sunday and the lost bus ride that followed, Missoula struggled early against the Range Riders. They built a 6-1 lead in the first 4 1/2 frames behind two home runs by Brody Wofford and one by Dean Miller.
Jayson Newman hit an RBI single and later scored on an error to cut Missoula's deficit to 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth. But Glacier answered with two runs in the sixth, two in the eight and one in the ninth to set the stage for PaddleHeads dramatics.
Both teams finished with 16 hits. Brandon Riley and Cam Thompson each collected three to lead Missoula. Newman, Nick Gatewood and Andrew Noviello each registered two hits.
Missoula will host Glacier each night through Saturday, then will finish its regular season with a series at Boise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.