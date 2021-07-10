Clay Fisher's grand slam broke open a close game and the Missoula PaddleHeads held off the Ogden Raptors for a 7-1 win in Utah Friday night.
With the victory, Missoula (30-12) maintained its one-game lead over the Idaho Falls Chukars (29-13) atop the Pioneer League Northern Division standings. The first-half race concludes on Friday.
The PaddleHeads had opportunities to build upon an early lead in the first five innings. They left the bases loaded in the fourth and stranded a pair in the fifth while clinging to a 2-1 lead.
In the sixth, walks to Nick Gatewood, Jose Reyes and Luke Navigato loaded the bases and set the stage for Fisher's two-out grand slam. He launched the ball over the center field wall to give his team a 6-1 lead.
The Raptors' only run off PaddleHeads starting picher Kevin Hilton came in the bottom of the first inning. Jakob Goldfarb tripled and scored on a ground out by Josh Broughton.
Hilton went seven innings in earning his sixth victory. The former CSU San-Marcos player was able to keep the dangerous Raptor offense off balance through much of the night, coaxing 13 ground ball outs.
Hilton has been on a role in his last three starts, going 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA. His sixth win as a starter is a league high. Missoula is 8-0 this season in games started by Hilton.
The PaddleHeads and Raptors (27-15) played again on Saturday night at Lindquist Field. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com on Sunday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.