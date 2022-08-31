MISSOULA — McClain O'Connor's seventh-inning grand slam gave the Missoula PaddleHeads the power surge they needed in a comeback win over the Glacier Range Riders late Tuesday night.
Zootown's pro baseball team went from being locked in a tie to four in front with that one swing of the bat and the PaddleHeads cruised to a 9-4 victory at Ogren-Allegiance Park. It marked Missoula's eighth win in its last 10 games, giving the team a 61-24 record and the best winning percentage in all of professional ball at .718.
The PaddleHeads spotted the Range Riders (35-49) a 3-0 lead before the hosts broke through for a run on a Lamar Sparks homer in the fourth. Missoula knotted the score in the fifth on RBI singles by Kamron Willman and Sparks, then took its first lead on a Nick Gatewood solo shot in the sixth.
Glacier came back to tie the score at 4-4 in the seventh, setting the stage for O'Connor's game-defining grand slam.
Reliever Mark Simon (1-1) earned the win, coming on with two outs in the seventh and holding the visitors scoreless for 1 1/3 innings. Starter Connor Schultz was solid, allowing just three runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of duty.
Willman led the PaddleHeads with three singles. Sparks had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and Gatewood two hits, one RBI and two runs scored.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.