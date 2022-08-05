MISSOULA — After battling the Great Falls Voyagers all the way into knockout rounds in the first two games of their series at Ogren-Allegiance Park, the Missoula PaddleHeads were determined to win the old-fashioned way Thursday night.
Thanks to some late heroics, that mission was accomplished.
Jayson Newman's tie-breaking, two-RBI single in the sixth sparked Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team to a 13-8 win in North Division action. The win was Missoula's fourth in its last five games, boosting the team's league-best record to 44-18.
Missoula piled up 15 hits to eight for the Voyagers (35-27). Keaton Greenwalt had a monster night with three doubles, a single and three RBIs. Patrick Chung boosted his batting average to a team-best .450 with three singles and Brandon Riley and Jared Akins each added two hits.
Mark Simon, who recently rejoined the PaddleHeads after earning Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year honors last season, earned the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief work. He came on with two outs in the sixth and allowed just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.
After Newman's two-RBI single gave the hosts a 10-8 lead after six innings, Missoula added two insurance runs in the seventh on a Greenwalt two-RBI double. Missoula then added one more run in the eighth when Nick Gatewood scored on a sacrifice fly by Cam Thompson.
Missoula won the North Division first-half race and in doing so punched its ticket into the playoffs in September. In the second-half standings, Idaho Falls leads the North at 8-4, followed by the PaddleHeads at 8-5, Great Falls at 6-6, Billings at 6-7 and Glacier at 4-9.
