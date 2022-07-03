MISSOULA — Versatile Jayson Newman ripped an RBI double in the ninth inning to give the Missoula PaddleHeads their first lead, then took the mound and earned the save in a 3-2 road win over the Boise Hawks Saturday night.
The PaddleHeads were held to one run through eight frames and went into the ninth trailing, 2-1. But they showed mettle when they needed it most.
Kevin Whatley smacked a double down the line to get PaddleHeads off on the right foot in the ninth. Cam Thompson drove in the tying run with a single to left, then ran all the way home from first on Newman's double past the bag at third.
Missoula used four pitchers in the game. Reliever Cody Thompson (2-0) earned the win after coming on in the eighth and holding Boise scoreless with two strikeouts. Newman pitched the ninth and earned his fifth save despite allowing two hits.
Whatley and Thompson led the offense with three hits apiece. Whatley had two doubles and Thompson one. Lamar Sparks added two hits, including a double.
Missoula, who owns the best record in the Pioneer League at 23-10, was slated to play at Boise (13-21) again Sunday at 7 p.m.
