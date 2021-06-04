The Missoula PaddleHeads boosted their record to 9-2 on Thursday night with another offensive explosion.
One day after piling up 16 runs in a blowout win over the Boise Hawks, Missoula scored even more, posting a 20-8 victory at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Thirteen of those runs came in the second, third and fourth innings. The PaddleHeads benefited from a pair of three-run home runs from right fielder Aaron Bond. The Indiana native finished 4 for 6 with 6 RBIs.
Missoula's six-run surge in the sixth inning gave it a 19-7 edge. Catcher Zac Almond delivered the big blow in the inning, a grand slam. He finished 4 for 5 with six RBIs and three runs scored.
Over Almond’s last three games, the North Carolina native is 11 for 15 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. The PaddleHeads have outscored the Hawks 36-8 over the first two games of the series. The home run ball has been a huge weapon for Missoula with nine homers coming in that span.
Over the PaddleHeads last thee games, they have scored at least 10 runs in each game and are averaging 16 per contest.
Missoula will play the Hawks (3-8) in Boise one more time Friday night. The PaddleHeads plan to hand the ball to Domingo Pena (1-0 2.70 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
