The Missoula PaddleHeads maintained their one-game lead in the Pioneer League Northern Division first-half race with a 15-9 road win over the Odgen Raptors Thursday.
Missoula exploded in the top of the third inning, racking up nine runs on nine hits. Newly-signed catcher Skyler Black hit his first professional home run, driving in three, and the PaddleHeads built a 9-1 lead.
Before it was over, Missoula piled up a season-high 26 hits. Leading the charge were Brandon Riley and Cameron Thompson, who both recorded five hits and finished a combined 10 for 11.
Eight PaddleHeads finished with at least two hits and six finished with at least three hits.
The Raptors (27-14) made things interesting in the fourth, scoring six runs to cut the PaddleHeads' lead to 10-6. Home runs from Raul Shah and Kyle Kaufman did a bulk of the damage as Ogden sent 11 batters to the dish.
But the PaddleHeads stopped the bleeding from there. Ogden failed to creep any closer and scored just two runs the rest of the way.
The PaddleHeads moved to 29-12, preserving their one-game lead over the Idaho Falls Chukars (28-13) in the Northern Division. The first-half race ends next week.
Missoula played at Ogden again Friday night. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com on Saturday morning.
