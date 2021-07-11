Strong pitching sparked the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 6-2 win over the Ogden Raptors Saturday night at Lindquist Field.
With the win, Missoula (31-12) maintained its one-game lead over the Idaho Falls Chukars (30-13) in the Pioneer League Northern Division first-half race. The first half ends on Friday, with the PaddleHeads playing two more games in Utah and then starting a home series against Billings Wednesday.
Starting pitcher Matt Mogollon was effective in 5 2/3 innings of work for Missoula, allowing just a pair of runs on four hits. The southern California native retired eight batters in a row during one stretch from the second through the fourth. The PaddleHeads now have a 4-0 record in games started by Mogollon.
Missoula's bullpen was stellar down the stretch, allowing one hit over the final 3 2/3 innings. Mark Simon shut the door, earning a four-out save. The Houston native has five this season.
The PaddleHeads offense was able to give the bullpen breathing room down the stretch thanks in large part to Clay Fisher. He came to the plate as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth. He delivered a single that scored two to make the score 5-2.
Jose Reyes added an RBI single for the visitors in the ninth. The native of the Dominican Republic finished the game 2 for 4.
The PaddleHeads will shoot for their fourth straight win Sunday in Ogden in a game that starts at 4 p.m.
