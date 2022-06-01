MISSOULA — After dropping two of three in Great Falls over the weekend, the Missoula PaddleHeads exacted a little revenge Tuesday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The Voyagers struggled to get on base late in a 4-2 loss on a chilly evening. Missoula pulled into a tie with Great Falls for second place in the Pioneer League North Division at 5-2, just a half game behind the front-running Glacier Range Riders of Kalispell.
After the PaddleHeads took an early 2-0 lead, Great Falls knotted the score in the sixth thanks to a pair of 2-out singles off starter Rafael Monsion. It set up a pitchers' duel the rest of the way and Missoula relievers Dan Swaim and Jayson Newman delivered, holding the visitors to just one hit and no runs in the final 3 1/3 frames.
Swain looked especially strong in the eighth, striking out the side. Then in the ninth, the versatile Newman, who played first base most of the game and had a single, overpowered the opposition to earn his second save of the season.
The bottom of the sixth proved pivotal as defending league champion Missoula broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs.
After a double from designated hitter Nick Gatewood, Keaton Greenwalt followed suit with a double to give Missoula a 3-2 lead. Another runner later came across on a wild pitch.
The two-run cushion proved to be plenty. Only one Great Falls hitter reached in the final three innings.
Keaton Greenwalt led Missoula with two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Kevin Whatley and Jared Akins also had two hits and Cameron Thompson collected two RBIs.
Riley Jepson led the Voyagers with two hits. The teams played again Wednesday night in Missoula. To find out how the game turns out, log on to 406mtsports.com on Thursday morning.
