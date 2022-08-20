MISSOULA — The most prolific scoring team in the Pioneer League put on a show Friday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The Missoula PaddleHeads exploded for seven runs in the third inning on the way to a 10-4 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars. Missoula has scored 649 runs in 75 games this season, which leads the league even though a trio of teams have played more games.
Zootown's pro baseball team has won nine of its last 10 and owns the best record in the league at 54-21. The next best record belongs to the Grand Junction Rockies (45-29).
The PaddleHeads jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Patrick Chung solo home run and a Jayson Newman RBI single. The Chukars knotted the score with two in the second, but the hosts went back in front in the bottom half on a Cam Thompson solo homer.
Missoula blew the game open with its seven-run third frame. McClain O'Connor smacked a three-run home run and Lamar Sparks added a two-RBI single.
Mitch Sparks earned the win, allowing just two runs on four hits with four strikeouts in six innings of duty. Tyler Elliott came on in the seventh and allowed two runs, but Mark Simon closed the door on the Chukars, holding them scoreless in the eighth and ninth frames.
Nick Gatewood led the PaddleHeads with three hits, including a double. Chung, Sparks, Newman and O'Connor each had two hits.
Missoula will host Idaho Falls (41-35) in the final game of the series on Sunday at 2 p.m.
