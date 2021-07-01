MISSOULA — Dean Nevarez hit two home runs in sparking the Missoula PaddleHeads to their third straight home win Wednesday, 9-2, over the Boise Hawks.
The PaddleHeads kept pace with the Idaho Falls Chukars for the best record in the Pioneer League and the top spot in the Northern Division. Both teams stood at 24-10 heading into Thursday night action.
After spotting Boise a 2-0 lead, Missoula’s offense came to life with two runs in the fifth. The PaddleHeads then blew the game open in the sixth behind a six-run barrage.
Missoula brought 12 batters to the plate during the sixth inning. Nevarez hit his second home run of the game to highlight the surge. The California native finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Starting pitcher Matt Mogollon delivered a solid outing in his second start of the season, keeping Missoula in the game early before the offense kicked into gear. The former Cal Baptist player allowed just one earned run over five-plus innings while striking out six.
The bullpen combination of Rabon Martin and Dazon Cole was also solid down the stretch as the pair allowed just one hit and no runs over 3 1/3 innings.
Mason Schwellenbach was scheduled to pitch for Missoula in Thursday's home game against the Hawks (14-20). To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com on Friday morning.
