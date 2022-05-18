Paddleheads 2

PaddleHeads players warm up before Tuesday's practice at Ogren-Allegiance Field.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads will play two home spring training games this week in preparation for their season opener next week.

They'll take on the Black Sox, a barnstorming team from Pennsylvania, at 12:05 p.m. Thursday and host the Idaho Falls Chukars, a fellow Pioneer Baseball League team, at 7:05 p.m. Friday. Both games are open to the public, all tickets are general admission and proceeds will go toward United Way of Missoula County.

The PaddleHeads open their regular season by hosting the Billings Mustangs at 7:05 p.m. May 25. They'll hold their 2021 championship ring ceremony prior to the game.

