MISSOULA — The road to the Pioneer League championship will go through Missoula next week.
The defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads will play the Billings Mustangs in a best-of-3 North Division playoff series starting Monday in the Magic City. The series will shift to Missoula for Game Two on Wednesday night and Game Three, if necessary, will be played in the Garden City on Thursday night.
While Zootown's pro baseball team was busy steamrolling to a 13-7 road win over the Boise Hawks on Tuesday night, Billings earned a postseason berth with a 5-1 home win over the Idaho Falls Chukars and some help. Missoula won both halves of the North Division season and the Mustangs (50-40) earned the right to play the PaddleHeads in the divisional series by virtue of a better overall record than Idaho Falls, Great Falls or Glacier.
Missoula (67-24) has had Billings' number this season, winning their first eight meetings and 11 of 14 overall. But the rivalry has been more competitive lately, with the teams splitting a six-game series in Billings in late August.
The winner of next week's Missoula-Billings series will play in the league championship against the winner of next week's South Division playoff series. The Grand Junction Rockies have the best record in that division at 57-33.
Missoula exploded for 11 runs in the second inning Tuesday. The big highlight was Nick Gatewood's grand slam home run. Cam Thompson and Keaton Greenwalt led the PaddleHeads' attack with three hits apiece.
Connor Schultz earned the win. He allowed six runs on seven hits in the first five frames. Missoula is slated to play Boise each night through Saturday.
