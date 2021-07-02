MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to break away from a 3-all tie and take game one of two Friday night at home against the Boiise Hawks 8-5.
The Friday homestand was a double header due to Thursday's contest getting nixed because of poor field conditions caused by the storm that came through town.
The Hawks jumped out to an early 3-1 lead after one before Missoula rallied.
Zachery Almond 3 for 3 with three RBIs, two coming off a double to left field in the bottom of the sixth to help Missoula extend the lead. Jared Atkins had three RBIs as well off one hit, bringing in runners in the fifth and sixth.
The win put the Mavs at 25-10. To see what happened in the nightcap, log on to missoulian.com Saturday morning.
