MISSOULA — The stage is set for a dramatic finish to the first half of the Pioneer League Northern Division baseball race.
The Missoula PaddleHeads used a clutch performance by pitcher Mason Schwellenbach to post a critical 4-2 road win over the Ogden Raptors Monday night. With the win, Missoula (32-13) pulled even with the Idaho Falls Chukars atop the Northern Division with three games left in the first-half race.
The PaddleHeads will play host to the Billings Mustangs Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Ogren-Allegiance Park. If Missoula manages to win Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and Idaho Falls loses one of its games on the same days to visiting Ogeden (28-17), the PaddleHeads will be crowned first-half champs. Idaho Falls holds the tiebreaker edge over Missoula.
Schwellenbach had a rough debut for the PaddleHeads last week. He made up for it in his second outing Monday at Lindquist Field in Ogden, Utah. The Michigan native hurled six shutout innings in helping his team earn the series win over the Southern Division-leading Raptors.
Schwellenbach allowed just four hits while striking out six. In the process, he also earned his first professional win.
Schwellenbach attributed a lot of his success to working with catcher Zach Almond to adjust.
“I think the biggest difference today for me was that I was able to hit my spots,” the former Central Methodist University pitcher said. “I was talking with Almond about using my off-speed pitches down and away from hitters and was able to do that well with my slider and change up.
"(Ogden) is an exceptionally good hitting team, and I could not afford to give them opportunities.”
Missoula drew first blood in the first inning, scoring a pair of runs. McClain O’Conner lined an RBI double and came home on an RBI single by Skylar Black. O’Conner finished 2 for 4.
Brandon Riley gave the PaddleHeads more breathing room in the sixth inning on a solo shot to left to make the score 4-0. The former Carolina Tar Heel finished 2 for 4.
The Raptors made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth inning as Andy Armstrong drove in a pair on a double to make the score 4-2. With the tying run on base, the Pioneer League leader in home runs, Jakob Goldfarb, stepped to the plate. That's when Missoula closer Mark Simon slammed the door shut, striking out Goldfarb on three pitches to earn his sixth save of the season.
