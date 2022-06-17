MISSOULA — Bolstered by the big bat of Jayson Newman, the Missoula PaddleHeads finally took a series off their 2022 nemesis, the Great Falls Voyagers.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team used a home run and two RBIs by Newman in outlasting Great Falls, 12-8, Thursday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula took the series, 2-1, avenging its only two series losses of the season.
The PaddleHeads pushed their record to 13-7. They're two games behind North Division leader Idaho Falls (15-5) and just 1/2 game behind second-place Great Falls (14-7).
Newman had an RBI single in the first inning and a solo home run in the fifth in helping his team build a 6-3 lead. Great Falls rallied with three runs to knot the score in the sixth before Henderson Perez broke the tie with a solo shot in the bottom half.
Missoula pulled away with five runs in the seventh. Shortstop Kevin Whatley delivered a bases-loaded double that scored three after Nick Gatewood kick-started the surge with an RBI single.
Great Falls made things interesting with a pair of runs off reliever John LaRossa in the ninth. Then the 26-year-old former University of Hartford hurler buckled down and ended the rally.
Starting pitcher Austin Crowson picked up the win for the PaddleHeads, allowing three runs on five hits with three walks in five innings of duty. Joining Newman on the list of Missoula players with multiple hits were Gatewood and Anders Green with two apiece.
Eddie McCabe led Great Falls with two hits. Teammate Collin Runge smacked a home run.
Missoula used five pitchers in the game and Great Falls used two. Pablo Arevalo took the loss, allowing eight runs on 10 hits in six innings. The Voyagers still hold a 7-4 edge over the PaddleHeads in games this spring.
Missoula will play its first series against the first-year Glacier Range Riders starting on Friday night in Kalispell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.