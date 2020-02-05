Billings has tagged in with a group of mayors from across the country working to convince Major League Baseball that their Pioneer League teams are worth saving.

The group has confidently named itself the Mayors' Task Force to Save Minor League Baseball, and it includes 80 communities from Travelers Rest, South Carolina, to West Sacramento, California.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole applauded the efforts of the group and added his name to the list.

"The Mustangs are important to our economy, to our identity," he said. "We have a legacy that's worth preserving."

Last fall, Major League Baseball started renegotiating its contract with the minor league and placed on the table a demand that the minor league reduce the number of teams from 160 to 120, with a focus specifically on the Pioneer League, including the three Pioneer League teams in Billings, Great Falls and Missoula.

Great Falls Mayor Bob Kelly has also joined the group. Missoula Mayor John Engen was not on the list as of Tuesday.

"All of these communities find themselves in the same boat," Cole said. "We all have an interest in banding together."

The Mayors' Task Force argues that Minor League teams in the affected communities play an outsized role in boosting their tourism, economic development and quality of life. The group sees value in keeping a national spotlight on the MLB's proposal to eliminate these teams.

"Mayors and leaders across the country want Minor League Baseball to thrive," the group said in statement. "We want to see more restaurants and activities around stadiums, greater encouragement for kids to play on their local little league teams, and additional entertainment options for families."

And mayors aren't the only ones who see that value. Late last year, more than 100 members of Congress, including Montana's Rep. Greg Gianforte, sent a letter to the commissioner of Major League Baseball urging him to preserve the teams. Sen. Steve Daines issued a letter in support as well.

MLB’s proposal to eliminate these 42 Pioneer League teams is part of negotiations for its Professional Baseball Agreement with MiLB to plot out the future relationship between the two leagues.

The current Professional Baseball Agreement expires at the end of the 2020 season; both sides expect negotiations on the new PBA to wrap up this fall with the proposal going into effect in 2021.